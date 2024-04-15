iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.24 on Monday, reaching $277.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,064. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

