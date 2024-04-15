iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Marmo Financial Group LLC

Marmo Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,391,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.38. The company had a trading volume of 502,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,339. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

