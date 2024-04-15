iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.76. 932,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,030. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

