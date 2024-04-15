iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.69. 127,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,380. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $136.24 and a 1 year high of $197.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average of $176.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

