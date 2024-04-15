iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.33% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $29,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 686.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,705. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $185.37 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.24 and its 200 day moving average is $224.43. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.