iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Cut by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 949,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

TIP traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,864. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

