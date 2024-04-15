iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.34

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.34 and last traded at $105.52, with a volume of 1970220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.26.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,850,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

