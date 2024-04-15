Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JKHY. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.58.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $167.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $162.11. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after acquiring an additional 417,401 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,552,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 326,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

