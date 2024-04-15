Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as low as $59.19 and last traded at $59.65, with a volume of 76895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JACK

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 211.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.