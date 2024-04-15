James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 661,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

James River Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of James River Group stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $8.57. 486,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,666. James River Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of James River Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in James River Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of James River Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in James River Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in James River Group by 423.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 78,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

