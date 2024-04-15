James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JRVR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Compass Point raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 121,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,502. The company has a market capitalization of $315.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. James River Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in James River Group by 839.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in James River Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

