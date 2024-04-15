Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $52.65

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.65, but opened at $51.05. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 128,178 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on JANX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

