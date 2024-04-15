Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Jaxon Mining Inc. (CVE:JAX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Jaxon Mining Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

About Jaxon Mining

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship projects are the Netalzul Mountain project that comprises of 23 claims covering an area of 130.02 square kilometers located in north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Red Springs Project, which consists of 19 mineral claims that covers an area of 291.88 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

