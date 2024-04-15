Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.29) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

TTG stock opened at GBX 155.50 ($1.97) on Friday. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 133.60 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 197.75 ($2.50). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 155.51. The stock has a market cap of £275.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 4.65 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is -23,333.33%.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Mark Hoad sold 54,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £84,427.20 ($106,856.35). 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

