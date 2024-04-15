Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.43) price target on the retailer’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,500.00%.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
