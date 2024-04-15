JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Down 9.1% in March

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. 477,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.35.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JELD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,634,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,634,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

