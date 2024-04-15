JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Lowered to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

NYSE:JKS opened at $23.02 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $1,726,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 160.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

