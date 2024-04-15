JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.08.

CSGP stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

