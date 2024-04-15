JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target to GBX 180

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.00) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 222.40 ($2.81).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Trading Up 1.3 %

Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 188.70 ($2.39) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £484.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,695.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 152.70 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 276.80 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24,285.71%.

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.