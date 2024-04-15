JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $170.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.30.

Shares of TEL opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,070,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,414,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,640,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

