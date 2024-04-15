JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $110.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Get Teradyne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TER opened at $105.87 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,571,000 after buying an additional 229,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after buying an additional 437,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,640,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.