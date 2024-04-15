JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 330

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.18) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKS. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 287 ($3.63).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKS
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.