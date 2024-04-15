JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 330

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.18) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKS. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 287 ($3.63).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 255.40 ($3.23) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 246.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.73. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 157.20 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 293.20 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,277.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

