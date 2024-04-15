JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $400.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $343.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $355.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

