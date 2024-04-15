JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Decreased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.9% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. 2,167,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,344. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.