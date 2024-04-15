Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

LON KNOS traded up GBX 48 ($0.61) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,014 ($12.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,930. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,072.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,053.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,060.92. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 900.50 ($11.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,421 ($17.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

