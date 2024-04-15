Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
