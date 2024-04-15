KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $501.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 19,599 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,495.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,316,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,943,265.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 28,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $398,012.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,157 shares in the company, valued at $874,548.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 19,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $249,495.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,316,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,943,265.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 266,506 shares of company stock worth $3,554,466 and have sold 75,978 shares worth $1,070,918. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $109,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

