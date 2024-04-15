Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 31,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 89,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Kane Biotech Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$18.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.