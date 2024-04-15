Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:KWHIY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.75. 6,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

