Keel Point LLC Acquires 50,209 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 351,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.43. 350,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

