Keel Point LLC Acquires 50,209 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPFree Report) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 351,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.43. 350,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.