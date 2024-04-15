Keel Point LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.07. 413,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,181. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.49. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

