Keel Point LLC Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ROP traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $527.55. The company had a trading volume of 499,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,043. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.