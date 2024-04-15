Keel Point LLC Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,711 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after buying an additional 527,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,014,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,813. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

