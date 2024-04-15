Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.33. 12,454,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,374,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

