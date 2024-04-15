Keel Point LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $7,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $751.53. 1,468,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,020. The company has a market capitalization of $714.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $367.35 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $761.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

