Keel Point LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

VGIT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

