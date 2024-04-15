Keel Point LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.8% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.73 on Monday, reaching $220.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,230. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

