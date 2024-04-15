Keel Point LLC Purchases 1,964 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of MGC stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.15. 42,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,171. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $187.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.65.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

