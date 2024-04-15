Keel Point LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 125,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $21.02 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,601. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

