Keel Point LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,447,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,600,000 after buying an additional 2,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 739,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,606,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 529,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.80. 385,542 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.