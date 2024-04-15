Keel Point LLC Sells 255 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

Shares of CHKP traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.82. 387,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.52. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

