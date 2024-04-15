Keel Point LLC Sells 3,730 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.21. 121,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

