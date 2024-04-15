Keel Point LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.23. 4,831,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,051. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.