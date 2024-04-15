Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.12% of Kelly Services worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kelly Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,887. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $816.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

