Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 594,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth $10,485,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,536 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 113.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 38.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Price Performance

NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. 57,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,061. The company has a market cap of $819.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

See Also

