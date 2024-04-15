Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Update

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

NYSE KCGI remained flat at $10.90 on Monday. 59,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,514. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

