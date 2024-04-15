Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 29510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.06 ($0.03).

Keras Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Keras Resources Company Profile

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

