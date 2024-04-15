Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Update

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,290,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 34,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
KMI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.23. 1,272,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,822,649. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
