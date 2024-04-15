KKR & Co. Inc. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 9,153 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average daily volume of 4,993 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.46. 1,832,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

