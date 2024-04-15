Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $9.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several analysts recently commented on KOS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.37. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

