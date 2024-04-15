Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (KGTFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3847 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Krung Thai Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KGTFY opened at $11.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.30.
About Krung Thai Bank Public
